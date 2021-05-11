SILVER POINT, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed when a tractor-trailer traveled off Interstate 40 and struck an overpass in Putnam County on Monday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Billy E. Holcomb, 52, of Soddy-Daisy, TN, was driving east on I-40 when the tractor-trailer he was driving went off the right side of the interstate near Highway 56 and crashed into the overpass around 3 p.m.
The truck crashed into the overpass head-on and caught fire.
Highway 56 is closed across I-40 is closed while the Tennessee Department of Transportation determines the extent of the damage. Bridge inspectors said the overpass was damaged in the crash.
