COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person was killed after several shots were fired into a North Franklin Avenue home on Friday night.
Cookeville Police responded to the 400 block of North Franklin Avenue on Friday night in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers learned that several shots had been fired at a home from the street.
At least one of the rounds went into the home and hit Zachary Drummond, 26, of Cookeville. He was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center by people inside the home where he later died.
The shooting remains under investigation by Cookeville police.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Cookeville Police at 931-526-2125.
