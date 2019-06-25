COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Scammers are targeting the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Criminals are apparently cloning the sheriff office’s phone number trying to get people to send them money or give them their personal information.
The sheriff’s office said it has gotten numerous calls about this happening.
The sheriff’s office said it will never call anyone to let you know if a friend or family member is in jail and it will never request payments over the phone.
