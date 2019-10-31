PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department was seriously injured after a crash.
The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Chris Lynn was seriously injured in a crash as he was responding to a call for service in Cookeville.
Deputy Lynn was driving west on 12th Street in Cookeville, responding to an emergency call. While he was heading to the scene, he was involved in a crash with a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck.
The driver of the truck was not seriously injured. Deputy Lynn, however, was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and then moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.