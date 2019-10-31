Car Accident MGN Generic
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A deputy with the Putnam County Sheriff's Department was seriously injured after a crash.  

The Sheriff's Office says Deputy Chris Lynn was seriously injured in a crash as he was responding to a call for service in Cookeville. 

Deputy Lynn was driving west on 12th Street in Cookeville, responding to an emergency call. While he was heading to the scene, he was involved in a crash with a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. 

The driver of the truck was not seriously injured. Deputy Lynn, however, was taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center and then moved to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he is in critical condition. 

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash. 

