PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) – Due to the winter advisory in place for Putnam County, all Putnam County Schools will be closed Monday.
According to the Putnam County School System, the closure is based heavily on the forecast for accumulating snow and ice overnight.
SAC services will still be provided for participating families at the Northeast Elementary School until 6 p.m.
For more information on school closings, visit https://www.wsmv.com/weather/closings/.
