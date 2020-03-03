COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Putnam County have released a list of people who have been reported missing after a tornado struck the area on Tuesday morning.
Putnam County said there was 21 people unaccounted for as of 8:45 a.m. Wednesday:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Dwight Gentry
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr
- Denton Nelson
- Douglas Loftis
- Rick Stegill
- Ryan Packinghan
- Steven Mayo
- Karissa Solberg
- Breanna Shelby
- Joyce Wilson
- Cleburn Rice
Originally, 77 people were missing following the storms, but thanks to the hard work of the community and officials, the number of missing people is down to 38.
If you are on this list, or know the whereabouts of someone on the list, please contact Putnam County at (931) 528-8484.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.