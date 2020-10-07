NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - This weekend Putnam County is hoping to return all the lost items recovered from the March tornadoes back to their owners.
Cookeville was the hardest hit out of any area in Tennessee, with more than a dozen people killed and homes destroyed.
This weekend the Putnam County Fairgrounds is collecting all the items people found from the tornado damage that doesn't belong to them. On Saturday they will hold a "giveback" event to return the items to their owners.
If you lost items in the tornadoes you'll be able to go to the Women's Building at the Fairgrounds on Saturday to see if your belongings are there.
