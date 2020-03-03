COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Officials in Putnam County have released a list of people who have been reported missing after a tornado struck the area on Tuesday morning.
Putnam County has released the following list of people missing Tuesday night:
- Rachel Baughman
- Katherine Julian
- Doreen Black
- Ryan Hunter
- Penny Penelope Cole
- Phyllis Burchett
- Charles Spurlock
- Diana and Robert Smith
- Michael Bowers
- Iris Walker
- Dwight Gentry
- Rocky Smith
- Stella Zuller
- Ryan Packinghan
- Dustin Kingsland
- David Phillips
- Maureen Langford & Andi Otis
- Lisa Burgess
- Edward Carter
- Tommy Knight
- Robin & Bethany Babb
- Joey Dedemicis
- Joe Murphy Jr.
- Denton Nelson
- Glen & Anthony Phillips
- Rick Stegill
- Tracy & Cody McGhee
- Peyton Jackson
- Colton Matheney
- Kathy Koch
- Joe Yoder
Originally, 77 people were missing following the storms, but thanks to the hard work of the community and officials, the number of missing people is down to 38.
If you are on this list, or know the whereabouts of someone on the list, please contact Putnam County at (931) 528-8484.
