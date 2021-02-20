PUTNAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - Around 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, Putnam County Sheriff's Deputies along with Monterey Police officers responded to a call regarding a shooting.
Investigators arrived to the scene at 2730 Old Walton Road, a county owned waste management facility, where one person was found dead.
At this time, a person of interest has been questioned as the investigation moves forward as a homicide investigation.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol Critical Incident Response Team is also assisting with the investigation at this time.
