COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) — A nursing home in Putnam County has confirmed its first case of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
A resident at Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County in Algood tested positive for the disease, according to administrators with the nursing home. They say employees at the home have been preparing for this situation, which they considered inevitable.
“We’ve been working around the clock getting ready for COVID-19 – and we are ready, now that the day is here,” said Chris Cox, Chief Operating Officer for Signature HealthCARE wrote in a news release. “This is why we hired the experts we have on our team, including a new Chief Infectious Disease Physician. Our intense preparations have paid off, especially in this situation, with staff screening themselves and residents daily, and staff readily identifying anyone who might have the virus early and getting them sent out and tested right away.”
News4 is working to learn the condition of the resident who tested positive. We have also asked if any other residents or employees at the nursing home are showing symptoms of COVID-19, but we have not heard back.
Signature HealthCARE of Putnam County is at least the third nursing home or senior living community in the Mid-state that has a confirmed case of COVID-19.
Gallatin Center for Rehabilitation and Healing is in the middle of a serious outbreak in which two people have died, and tonight, News4 confirmed that The Heritage at Brentwood has their first case of COVID-19.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for details.
