PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - The Putnam County mayor presented his proclamation of 'Surgical Technologists Week' this week in Cookeville.
Mayor Randy Porter visited the Fortis Institute on Highway 111 on Tuesday to commemorate the event.
Cookeville campus President James Williamson spoke of his gratitude to the mayor for his service on the school's Institutional Advisory Board and unwavering support during the March tornadoes.
Mayor Porter joined surgical tech students and staff for a small breakfast after the proclamation.
'Surgical Technologists Week' is observed annually from September 20 to 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.