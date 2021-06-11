Ricky Dake

Ricky Dake is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after Putnam County Sheriff's deputies discovered 150 dead cows on his property.

 Putnam County Sheriff's Office

PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate man is facing 14 animal cruelty charges after investigators found 150 dead cows on his land. 

The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says investigators were called out to Ricky Dake's land after receiving a call about cows being shot. 

On Dake's property, deputies found several cows lying in a field and eventually determined that 150 cows had died of starvation. 

Dake was indicted by a grand jury and arrested Thursday. 

