PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Midstate man is facing 14 animal cruelty charges after investigators found 150 dead cows on his land.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office says investigators were called out to Ricky Dake's land after receiving a call about cows being shot.
On Dake's property, deputies found several cows lying in a field and eventually determined that 150 cows had died of starvation.
Dake was indicted by a grand jury and arrested Thursday.
Follow News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.