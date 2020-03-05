PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County Deputies were called in for backup by a Tennessee Highway Patrol officer working security for a damaged area after a man was caught out past curfew.
Officials say 35-year-old Joshua Hayes of Monterey, Tennessee was found collecting copper wiring around 7:26 p.m. from a residence on Clemmons Road.
Hayes told officers he was "just trying to help people" after being questioned for being out past the curfew.
Hayes was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing with a bond set at $1,500.
