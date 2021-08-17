JACKSON COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - On Tuesday, an investigation by TBI has ended in the arrest of a Bloomington Springs man on 30 counts. Charges include statutory rape and sexual exploitation of a minor.
An investigation began of 26-year-old Dylan Martin after they received a complaint of Martin having inappropriate sexual contact with minors.
During the investigation, it was discovered that Martin was responsible for having sexual interactions with three juveniles between 2016 and 2019.
On August 16th, the Jackson County Grand Jury indicted Martin with two counts of statutory rape by an authority figure, 12 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, two counts of statutory rape, one count of especially aggravated sexual exploitation of a minor, 12 counts of soliciting sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of aggravated statutory rape.
Martin is in jail on a $150,000 bond.
