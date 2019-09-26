PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A Putnam County man has been arrested and charged, accused of attempting to solicit a minor girl for sex.
TBI agents received information on August 2 from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation about 53-year-old Phillip Carlen Loftis engaging in online conversation with an undercover GBI agent posing as a 13-year-old girl. During the conversation, Loftis talked of sex and exposed himself in photos.
Authorities arrested Loftis on Wednesday and charged him with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of solicitation of a minor. He was booked into Putnam County Jail and was being held on $7,500 bond.
