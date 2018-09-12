COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - An inmate at the Putnam County Jail was found dead in his cell on Tuesday morning.
A corrections officer discovered 58-year-old Donald Ray Garrison was unresponsive during a routine patrol around 2 a.m.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Garrison's death appears to have been from natural causes.
His body is being sent to the state medical examiner's office to undergo an autopsy.
The Putnam County Sheriff's Office is investigating Garrison's death.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.