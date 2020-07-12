PUTNAM COUNTY, TENN. (WSMV) - An early morning fire in Putnam County claimed the life of a woman and a family canine.
At around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, the Baxter Fire Department and Putnam County Fire Department received a call for a house fire in the 500 block of Buffalo Valley Road.
Upon arrival, firefighters encountered one adult male outside of the home and began rescue efforts that were unsuccessful for the woman and dog in the home.
The official cause of death will be determined by the State Medical Examiner's Officer while the fire is still under investigation.
Fire Chief Matt White released the following statement regarding the loss of life:
The loss of life is tragic in any instance and we are saddened to lose one of our community members. I am proud of the efforts of our firefighters and our thoughts are with the family during this heartbreaking time
Chief White also released advice for home fire safety:
Be sure to install working smoke alarms on every level of the home, in each bedroom, and near all sleeping areas. It also includes two ways out of every room, usually a door and a window. Develop a home escape plan and practice fire drills regularly
Free smoke alarms are also available to be installed while supplies last from most local fire departments.
You can contact the Baxter Fire Department at 931-858-2621 for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.