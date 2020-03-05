COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The City of Cookeville and Putnam County fire departments are enforcing a burn ban until further notice.
The burn ban has been put in effect after Tuesday's tornado.
Electric update
Cookeville Electric estimates 50-100 households are still without power in its service area. The main roads of focus are currently County Farm and Royal Oak. Some homes will be slower to gain power due to individual damage per household.
Upper Cumberland Electric currently has 1,000 to 1,400 homes without power in Putnam County.
Precautionary Boil Water Advisory
The Double Springs Utility District is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory until further notice.
The utility is trying to isolate line links while manipulating valves. Pressure fluctuations may be experienced.
The advisory is only precautionary.
