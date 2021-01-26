PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A plan has been approved to build a park and memorial at the central site of the March tornadoes in Putnam County.

The new proposal would help clean up the area devastated by the storms less than a year ago.

The parks department will oversee construction of the new green space along Hensley Drive.

Last night the county commission approved buying land from three of the homeowners who don't plan to rebuild.

In it's place will eventually stand a park and a memorial.

The site will feature a walking trail, playground and a memorial at the Patton House aside from the park.

The goal is to dedicate the land on March 3, the anniversary of the deadly storm.

The effort has already raised $45,000. If you'd like to contribute to the fundraising effort, click on our News Links tab below.