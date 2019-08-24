PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Putnam County authorities are looking for a missing 16-year-old boy.
According to the Putnam County Fire Department, Jacob Troglin left his home in the 200 block of Partridge Trail in Baxter Friday night around 10 p.m. to go to a friend's house. He has not been seen nor heard of since.
Authorities believe Jacob is still in the Baxter area and is possibly staying with friends from school.
Jacob stands 5-feet 8-inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a red hoodie, blue jeans and black van shoes. He is also possibly carrying a black Under Armour backpack.
Anyone who knows of Jacob's whereabouts is asked to contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Department at 931-528-8484. Press 1 for dispatch.
