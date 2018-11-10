COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -- The shooting death of a 19-year-old male in Putnam County on Friday night is currently under investigation, officials say.
According to officials with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a home in the area around 7 p.m.
Deputies found the 19-year-old male dead of an apparent gunshot wound.
Officials said the shooting appeared to be accidental but the incident remains under investigation.
The shooting victim's identity has not been released at this time.
