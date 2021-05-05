NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville is home to the largest Kurdish-American community in the United States. Sadly, they lost one of their most prominent leaders to COVID-19.
That loss is inspiring a push to get more people in the Kurdish community vaccinated.
Providing care each day inside the Amed Family Clinic is how nurse practitioner Faiza Rashid fulfills her goal of helping her community.
She leads the Kurdish-run clinic in South Nashville.
"It takes a lot to actually educate and encourage and convince people," Rashid said.
She says more people in the Kurdish community are getting vaccinated after Haji Imad Doski, one of their most prominent leaders, died from the coronavirus.
"When it happened to him, because he was healthy, you know, he got sick then he passed away — that’s when it hit home and people heard and I think it shook the Kurdish," Rashid said.
Since then, there’s been several vaccination events. The Amed Family Clinic registered hundreds of Kurdish Americans to get the vaccine at a local charter school and Vanderbilt administered the shots.
“It’s important because there are challenges,” Rashid said. “The language barrier, the technology barrier, and there are fears of the unknown."
The passing of one of the founders at the Salahadeen Center of Nashville impacted many including Ismail Kucher, who's already been vaccinated.
“He’d always tell people — he would push the vaccine,” Rashid said. “If somebody didn’t have on a mask, he’d tell them please put on the mask."
The health department has relied on various groups like the Tennessee Immigrant & Refugee Coalition to connect with local Kurdish Americans.
“It’s very necessary because sometimes our refugee communities are forgotten, especially the Kurdish community, when these efforts are attempting to be made,” said Wan Rashid, executive director of the Effendi Foundation. “So what this organization is doing is that they’re creating these events throughout the different communities that we work for to get them vaccinated.”
