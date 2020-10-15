NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One death every 84 minutes - that's how often someone in a parking lot, crosswalk, or on a road is hit and killed.
Michelle Anderson from the National Road Safety Foundation is tracking the numbers.
“In the state of Tennessee, the pedestrian fatalities last year rose about nine percent and so this is a big issue that we feel the need to target,” Anderson said.
Here's a look at the numbers in Davidson County:
In 2018, there were 17 pedestrian deaths. A year later, 24. And so far in 2020, 26 people have already been killed.
There's one simple step to protect yourself the next time you're in the street.
“We also encourage our pedestrians that they need to stay alert,” Anderson said. "We're constantly looking at our cell phones and our different electronic devices or we have our ear buds in our ears.”
And when you're behind the wheel?
"We encourage drivers to follow the speed limit of your city,” Anderson said. “Slow down and be prepared to stop your vehicle."
For the first time ever, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is declaring October "Pedestrian Safety Month."
Each week this month the NHTSA is using social media and its website to highlight dangerous driving habits.
