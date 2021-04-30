NFL Draft

NASHVILLE, TN - APRIL 25: Fans gather prior to the start of the first round of the NFL Draft on April 25, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

 Joe Robbins

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - While Cleveland is getting the perks and the spotlight from hosting this year's NFL Draft, the last time people were allowed to attend the draft in person it was held right here in Music City. 

Now there's a push to bring the draft back to Nashville. 

The Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp tells News4 they've submitted interest with the NFL to host the draft again any year between 2025 and 2028. 

They say they're currently in conversations with the league, so fans will have to wait in the meantime to see what comes of those. 

The draft had a huge economic impact on Nashville, by raking in about $224 million and showcasing Music City for future events. 

The Visitors Corp says if Nashville is able to host the World Cup Playoff matches, it's because of how well the city hosted the draft. 

Deana Ivey, executive vice president and chief marketing officer with the Nashville Convention and Visitors Corp says the spotlight on Nashville had a giant impact. 

"Just the exposure that we got, it was a huge commercial for several days on this city and we showcased it so well. You can’t buy that kind of exposure. I mean 600,000 people over 3 days were here as attendees but then 47.5 million people watched it on television in 115 countries," Ivey said. 

The draft in Nashville was also named the best fan experience of all NFL events in fan surveys, so Music City will have to look to 2025, 26, 27 or 28 and keep our fingers crossed. 

