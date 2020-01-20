WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV) - A short pursuit of a stolen car from Kentucky led to shots fired in the area of Highway 31E and Highway 52W in Westmoreland on Monday morning.
According to Sumner County Sheriff Sonny Weatherford, Westmoreland Police got in the pursuit of the stolen vehicle and pulled the car over near a Hardee's restaurant. When the officer got out of his car, the suspect pulled out a pistol. The officer started backing up and shots were fired at the suspect.
The suspect reportedly ran off into the woods and was later taken into custody. There were no injuries in the officer-involved shooting.
Sumner County Sheriff's Office is in charge of the scene and the investigation. Highway 31E was temporarily closed in the area but has since reopened.
