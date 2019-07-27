LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Lawrence County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a woman and seized methamphetamine after a pursuit on Thursday night.
According to investigators, deputies initiated a traffic stop on Old Jackson Highway in Leoma that escalated into a pursuit.
The chase ended near the intersection of Bluff Road and Thornton Lane in Saint Joseph.
Police said a search of the vehicle yielded 135.5 grams of methamphetamine, pills, and plastic bags.
The woman who drove the car was arrested.
The sheriff's office says the investigation is ongoing.
