MOUNT JULIET, TN (WSMV) – A pursuit came to an end on Interstate 40 after Mt. Juliet Police deployed spike strips to stop a suspect vehicle.
Police say officers successfully deployed the spike strips on Interstate 40 West near Stewarts Ferry Road. Several lanes on I-40 West were blocked after the pursuit ended, but have since reopened.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.