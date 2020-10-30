NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - So, you know the usual with carving a jack-o-lantern. Some triangles. Some teeth. Yet, someone has a different jack-o-lantern strategy. We'll get back to that.
Andrea Denson got her smile from her grandmother.
"My grandmother's name is Millie Jordan," she said. "I called her gran. One of the lessons I learned from her is just be positive."
That smile came in handy in Andrea's time as a Titans cheerleader. Gran helped shape Andrea's life.
"You will always know someone who has Alzheimer's," Andrea said. "She was diagnosed in 2004. I became one of her caregivers. All of a sudden, it got worse. She was angry and to know my grandmother is to not know her as angry or sad. I don't want anyone else to go through that."
In memory of Gran, Andrea started doing virtual dance parties to raise money for the Alzheimer's Association through their The Longest Day fundraisers.
Now, there's something else.
Back to Jack-O-Lanterns. Andrea's doing hers with a whole lot of purple. After all, it's for the Purple Pumpkin Contest.
With a ten dollar entry fee, people have submitted pictures of pumpkins in purple, the color of the Alzheimer's Association. The money goes to benefit the organization.
In a season we see so many smiles on jack-o-lanterns, Andrea is happy to do whatever she can in memory of the woman who gave her her smile.
"I think she'd definitely be proud of me," said Andrea.
Though the Purple Pumpkin Contest is now closed for the year, information on how to donate to the Alzheimer's Association can be found at act.alz.org/goto/ThePurplePumpkin and alz.org/thelongestday.
