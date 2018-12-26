NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former Purdue University student whose fight with cancer is inspiring many across the country got to fly into Nashville on a private jet to cheer on his favorite team.
Tyler Trent got a chance to fly on the plane owned by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Trent, who has been described as a Purdue super fan, will be in attendance during Saturday's 2018 Music City Bowl as the honorary captain of the game.
The @MusicCityBowl’s honorary captain is none other than @theTylerTrent! #TylerStrong #BoilerUp #LetsPlayFootball https://t.co/wakLVslmEl— Purdue Football (@BoilerFootball) December 21, 2018
Trent has an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology and is now in hospice care. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 15.
The Associated Press reports Trent once camped with another student to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy in 2017.
The 2018 Music City Bowl Honorary Captain has arrived in Nashville! Welcome to bowl week @theTylerTrent and family! pic.twitter.com/imzdeGFG54— Music City Bowl (@MusicCityBowl) December 26, 2018
Purdue is challenging Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Saturday, the game starts at 12:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.