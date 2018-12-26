Tyler Trent and Family

Tyler Trent (center) and his family flew to Nashville for the Music City Bowl on the private jet of Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay.

NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A former Purdue University student whose fight with cancer is inspiring many across the country got to fly into Nashville on a private jet to cheer on his favorite team.

Tyler Trent got a chance to fly on the plane owned by Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay. Trent, who has been described as a Purdue super fan, will be in attendance during Saturday's 2018 Music City Bowl as the honorary captain of the game.

Trent has an associate degree from Purdue in computer information technology and is now in hospice care. He was diagnosed with bone cancer at the age of 15.

The Associated Press reports Trent once camped with another student to get good seats to a Purdue-Michigan football game, just hours after chemotherapy in 2017.

Purdue is challenging Auburn in the Music City Bowl on Saturday, the game starts at 12:30 p.m. at Nissan Stadium.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

Copyright 2018 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

