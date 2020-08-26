NASHVILLE (WSMV) - While fans are not currently able to attend the home opener for the Tennessee Titans, they can make their face seen by the players by purchasing a cutout to sit in the stands.
The cutouts will be placed in the end zone areas for the September 20th Titans-Jaguars game and all proceeds from the cutouts will benefit the Tennessee Titans Foundation.
When submitting your photo, you must make sure to follow the photo submission guidelines below:
Upload your high resolution image to have your cutout in Nissan Stadium on gameday.
• For best results, have a friend take a photo of you (no selfies, please), and use the rear-facing camera on your phone.
• Find good lighting and face it – make sure the light is not behind you.
• Face the camera and capture your waist up.
• Hold the phone vertically to take the photograph (we recommend standing 4-6 ft away from the camera).
• Keep your arms at your side and do not cover your face.
• You may hold a football-related sign or prop, but make sure to keep it inside your body width.
• For best results, take the photo at eye-level.
• Only one fan per photo.
Your cutout will remain in the stadium during the season at no additional cost and you will be able to pick up your cutout at the end of the season.
If you would like to purchase your cutout before the Friday, August 28 deadline, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.