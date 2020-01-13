Dog thrown from overpass - 1/13/20
Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Police in Knoxville are searching for those responsible for throwing a puppy from a highway overpass overnight.

According to Knoxville Police, the incident happened around 3 a.m. off the Alcoa Highway overpass near Tyson Park. Officers were in the area at the time, found the animal and rendered aid on scene.

The puppy was transported to the University of Tennessee Veterinarian Medical Facility where it was determine she had non-life threatening injuries. Following treatment, she will be transported to Young-Williams Animal Center.

If you have any information, call the Knoxville Police Department Crime Hotline at 865-216-7212 or Animal Control at 865-215-8640.

 

WSMV Digital Content Producer

Joey is an award-winning Digital Content Producer who joined WSMV in September 2018.

