Puppy-carrying shoplifter steals cart-full from Walmart

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Franklin Police need the public's help identifying a male suspect who stole merchandise from Walmart while carrying a puppy.
On March 15th at the 3600 Mallory Lane Walmart, Police said the white male suspect walked out with an entire shopping cart full of merchandise while carrying the small grey dog (possibly a pit-bull).
Police added the suspect left the parking lot driving a burnt orange Chevrolet sedan with unknown plates and a "T" on the back of the car.
If you recognize this man, police are asking you to call Crime Stoppers at 605-794-4000 of click here to leave an anonymous tip.
