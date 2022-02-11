MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Size and strength would make a difference Sunday in the Super Bowl. Still, Friday in Murfreesboro, it was all about the energy at the Puppy Bowl.
Safari Pet Resort’s Annual Super Puppy Bowl featured Rams Lineman Aaron Donald the Dalmatian and Bengals QB Joe Burrow the Boxer. But, unfortunately, if there were rules to the Super Puppy Bowl game on that green turf, no one explained them to the pups.
No one kept the score at the family-owned Safari Pet Resort, so good luck picking out a winner. Caila Murphy provided the human element to the game. The offense was all incomplete passes and a lot of energetic chasing.
"If pandemonium is your play call, this is the place. Listen closely because all that barking is the dogs just saying hut-hut," WSMV reporter Terry Bulger said.
More than 20 dogs participated, the Doggie Day Campers were scheduled for an outdoor game later in the afternoon on Friday. The highlights included:
- Hot Dog Huddle
- Furry Field Goal Relay
- Touchdown Tail Wag
- Prize Ceremony for 9 MVPups
Real football is defined as Rough and Rugged. Not here, where today cute and precious were more valuable than touchdowns and extra points.
