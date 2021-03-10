CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY (WSMV) - Two puppies were found on the side of the road in a suitcase in Christian County Tuesday.
The humane society says the two were found in a navy blue Sorrento suitcase after a man called it in to them.
"The pups have little to no hair and are full of worms," the humane society's Facebook post stated. They say their vet is currently treating them.
There is no word on any arrests or persons of interest.
