CHATTANOOGA, TN (WSMV) - Investigators in Chattanooga are searching for those responsible for leaving a box of nine puppies in a parking lot during stormy weather over the weekend.
According to McKamey Animal Center, the puppies were found barely weaned in a back parking lot of a restaurant on Highway 153 in Hixson. There was reportedly a tornado watch in effect for the area at the time the puppies were found.
If you have any information that may aid investigators in prosecuting those responsible, you're asked to contact the animal abandonment line at McKamey Animal Center at 423-305-6500.
Those who are interested in fostering the puppies are asked to email fostercoor@mckameyanimalcenter.org.
