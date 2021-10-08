WHITE HOUSE, TN (WSMV) - A White House woman says that people come to her door at least once a week to pick up an item they bought on Facebook Marketplace. The problem is, she’s not the one selling the items – it’s a hacker.
It started back in February when Michelle Clinard admits she fell for a scam. Unfortunately, that scam led to a hacker taking over her Facebook account. So when Clinard hears a knock on her front door every week, she knows what to expect.
“It’s awful,” Clinard admited. “He sends people here to my address.”
It’s people looking for one of two things they saw Clinard selling on Facebook Marketplace – Yorkie puppies or a PlayStation 5. The problem is Clinard is not the one selling the puppies or the game console. Instead, she said it was someone who hacked her account months ago.
“Somehow, he got my driver’s license,” Clinard explains. “So, he posts that to verify that he’s Michelle Keith.”
“I mentally prepare myself, get ready for someone is going to roll into my driveway that afternoon.”
Clinard says before people come to her house, they deposit hundreds, even thousands, of dollars on Cash App. Clinard believes that money goes to the hacker.
“My name means something, and they trust that name,” Clinard said.
Clinard said people in White House know who she is on Facebook. Her daughter, Mary, battled cancer for five years, and she was vocal about it on Facebook.
“She passed at 16, and she would have been 21 this year,” Clinard commented.
To help Clinard, News4 called the number associated with the scammer to see why they were doing this. It’s a number they texted her from saying they will give her page back if she gives them $1,000. While they didn’t take our call, they texted News4, saying they promised to return the page if they got their money.
“As soon as you guys leave, the doors will be bolted, and I’m closing all my curtains,” Clinard explains. “I’m home, by myself, my kids are in school, my husband works, it’s me here.”
News 4 reached out to Facebook for comment and has not heard back.
The police are aware of the fraud. Clinard said dozens of people who don’t get what they pay for filed police reports.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.