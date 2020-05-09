PULASKI, TN. (WSMV) - Investigators are piecing together information following a shooting that occurred Saturday evening on Childers Street.
Police tell News4 one victim has been airlifted from the scene after being shot.
The cause of the shooting is still under investigation and News4 will bring you all updated information as it is made available.
