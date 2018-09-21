PULASKI, TN (WSMV) - A Pulaski man has been indicted in connection with a fire earlier this year that injured his daughter, according to a news release.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Timothy Shane Medley was indicted by the Giles County Grand Jury on one count of aggravated assault, one count of abuse of an adult, one county of felony reckless endangerment, one county of reckless aggravated assault and one count of burning personal property.
The fire occurred on May 21 at a home in the 400 block of Jones Street on May 20.
A female resident of the home sustained injuries and was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center’s Burn Center for treatment.
During the course of the investigation, authorities determined Medley was responsible for starting the fire. Authorities said Medley used an accelerant to set his daughter’s wheelchair on fire while she was in it.
Medley was arrested on Thursday and booked into the Giles County Jail on a $22,000 bond.
