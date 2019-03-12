It’s the most famous cake Nashville has seen in years.
Listen to these ingredients: a Nashville hockey player, the greatest female downhill skier of all time and a goat.
The hockey player is P.K. Subban, the skier is Lindsay Vonn, but the real stars at the people who made the cake.
It’s never really been quiet at the Puffy Muffin Restaurant. For years customers have come here for lunchtime chicken salad and iced tea.
But what goes on deep in the kitchen led to a video posted by Subban, a dessert maker’s dream.
A cake, a retirement and a gigantic goal – goat is sports talk for Vonn, considered “The Greatest of All Time.”
“That’s not the most amazing one we’ve done,” said Puffy Muffin owner Kristi Elzinga.
The cakes they make, hot cakes in this case, are confection perfection with a tablespoon of imagination.
The requests are rarely the same recipe.
“There’s lots of people who want special cakes, and we can do it,” said Elzinga.
At Puffy Muffin, your stuff doesn’t make it to the shelf without a baking background and proof of past pastries.
“They bring it to you, show you what they can do, and you say Yea or Nay,” said Elzinga.
Who knows what the future holds, for Elzinga, one big cake of a different tune.
“The Ryman Auditorium would be fantastic, pricey, but fantastic,” she said.
Puffy Muffin is the name. You want it, they make it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.