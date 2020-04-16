(WSMV) - Publix Super Markets Charities announced a second $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The donation is aimed to provide support to food pantries and meal programs in communities surrounding Publix stores. The donation also brings Publix Charities' total contribution to hunger relief efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic to $2 million.
The following food banks in Tennessee will be getting shares of the donation:
- Chattanooga Area Food Bank (Chattanooga) - $10,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of East Tennessee (Maryville) - $7,500
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee (Nashville) - $35,000
- Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee (Kingsport) - $5,000
Publix CEO Todd Jones said in a statement:
As we continue to see an increase in the number of people facing food insecurity during this pandemic, we are grateful to Publix Super Markets Charities for this additional contribution in support of Feeding America member food banks. This donation will provide meals and essential supplies to our neighbors and continues to support our ongoing commitment to alleviating hunger in the communities we serve.
