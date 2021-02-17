Publix

Publix

 Courtesy: Publix

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some grocery stores in Middle Tennessee are closing early due to the impending storm.

Several Publix stores in Middle Tennessee are closing at 5 p.m. To check the status of your Publix store, click here. 

Publix Store Status

Publix stores in Middle Tennessee closed early on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather. 

A Kroger spokesperson said there is no plans to "blanketly close stores" in Middle Tennessee early, due to the winter weather. The Kroger spokesperson said "hours may vary by store depending on staffing and weather conditions."

Krogers

All Kroger stores in the Middle TN/Southern Kentucky area were closed early on Monday due to the weather conditions.

 

