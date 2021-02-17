NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) – Some grocery stores in Middle Tennessee are closing early due to the impending storm.
Several Publix stores in Middle Tennessee are closing at 5 p.m. To check the status of your Publix store, click here.
Publix stores in Middle Tennessee closed early on Monday and Tuesday due to the weather.
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Due to the icy conditions, people were walking to the grocery store on Tuesday morning.
A Kroger spokesperson said there is no plans to "blanketly close stores" in Middle Tennessee early, due to the winter weather. The Kroger spokesperson said "hours may vary by store depending on staffing and weather conditions."
All Kroger stores in the Middle TN/Southern Kentucky area were closed early on Monday due to the weather conditions.
Grocery stores across Middle Tennessee are closing early on Monday after due to the winter weather.
