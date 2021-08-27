WAVERLY, TN (WSMV) - People will be able to help the victims of the deadly flooding in Middle Tennessee, the next time they visit the grocery store.
Starting Friday, Publix Super Markets will be helping the victims of the flooding in Hickman, Dickson, Humphreys, and Houston counties. When visiting local stores, people can donate any amount of money at the registers. The money will then be “channeled through the American Red Cross” to help the flooding victims.
“In times of need, our customers and associates trust us to provide a way for them to donate to help their neighbors,” Publix Director of Community Relations Dwaine Stevens said in a statement on Friday. “Our register donation campaign provides an easy and effective way to support those affected by this catastrophic flooding. We’re grateful to our customers and associates who give so generously to help their communities.”
