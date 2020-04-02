LAKELAND, FLA. (WSMV) - Publix has announced they will be rolling out a contactless payment method in all of their stores beginning on April 4.
A contactless payment method is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near the contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad.
The most commonly known forms of contactless pay are Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.
Select stores have already begun contactless pay, but the chainwide change will happen the first weekend in April, including GreenWise Market.
Publix is continuing to work closely with their communities and associates to follow safety guidelines to keeping their health and well-being top priority.
