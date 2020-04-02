Publix

Publix

 Courtesy: Publix

LAKELAND, FLA. (WSMV) - Publix has announced they will be rolling out a contactless payment method in all of their stores beginning on April 4.

A contactless payment method is made by placing a smartphone or contactless pay-enabled credit or debit card near the contactless-enabled device, rather than swiping or inserting a card into the PIN pad. 

The most commonly known forms of contactless pay are Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay.

Select stores have already begun contactless pay, but the chainwide change will happen the first weekend in April, including GreenWise Market.

Publix is continuing to work closely with their communities and associates to follow safety guidelines to keeping their health and well-being top priority.

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Tags

Locations

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.