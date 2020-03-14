NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Publix took to Twitter on Friday night to announce their new store and pharmacy hours that will be put in place company wide beginning Saturday.
Until further notice, the new hours will be having the store close at 8 p.m. each night.
To better serve our customers, give our store teams time to conduct additional preventive sanitation and restock product on our shelves, beginning Saturday, March 14 we will adjust store and pharmacy hours companywide to close at 8 p.m. until further notice. pic.twitter.com/Lc0jRLtZwh— Publix (@Publix) March 14, 2020
No word from Publix on when this change will be adjusted back to their normal business hours.
