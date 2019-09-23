NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works released the list of neighborhoods that will be recipients of new traffic-calming projects this fall.

These are projects like additional stop signs and speed bumps, which slow traffic through the neighborhood.

Public Works received 91 applications from throughout the Metro area requesting to be included in the project.

The neighborhoods selected for the traffic-calming projects include Forrest Park, Battlemont-Stokes, Whispering Hills, Merry Oaks, Radnor-Woodbine, Oakland Acres, Cleveland Park and Cross Timbers.

Work on the projects will begin this fall.