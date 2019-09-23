NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Metro Public Works released the list of neighborhoods that will be recipients of new traffic-calming projects this fall.
These are projects like additional stop signs and speed bumps, which slow traffic through the neighborhood.
If speeding, safety or congestion is a problem on your road Metro Public Works wants to hear from you.
Public Works received 91 applications from throughout the Metro area requesting to be included in the project.
The neighborhoods selected for the traffic-calming projects include Forrest Park, Battlemont-Stokes, Whispering Hills, Merry Oaks, Radnor-Woodbine, Oakland Acres, Cleveland Park and Cross Timbers.
Work on the projects will begin this fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.