NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The group pushing for safer streets for pedestrians helped walk people through a new safe streets program on Wednesday.
The program is traffic calming. It’s an expansion of Metro Public Works’ walking district program.
Part of the expansion is trying to reduce speed limits on smaller roads as well as introducing traffic calming.
“You can lower the speed limit, but if it still feels wide, drivers will still drive whatever speed they want, so having those traffic calming measures like roundabouts trying to narrow down the roadway,” said Jessica Rinne, Education Manager for Walk Bike Nashville.
There were eight neighborhoods selected for this expansion program last winter.
More neighborhoods can apply for the program by clicking here. Applications will be accepted July 8-22.
