For years Metro Public Works has been trying to secure funding to expand its curbside recycling and this year they did.
Public works received a $2.4 million grant through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation, with a match coming from the city.
The extra money will allow them to expand their curbside recycling pickup from once a month to every other week.
“We know that recycling programs are much more successful if they are every other week,” director of beautification and environment commission at Public Works, Kelly Tipler said.
Tipler says the money will double their fleet of recycling trucks and add more employees. It will also allow for more education.
“As we know education is just vital in order for people to recycle right,” Tipler said. “The best things that people can do is not put plastic bags in the recycling.”
Tipler hopes changing the recycling pickup schedule will get people into a better routine.
“If people are coming every other week I think they’d be more inclined to do recycling,” Nashville resident Tonya Stevens said.
More recycling could save the city more money.
“We have a landfill issue in Middle Tennessee, our landfill is rapidly filling and it costs money to landfill,” Tipler said. “If we can recycle and recycle right then our costs will come down.”
This new schedule will not go into effect until the beginning of next year, and it will just be for those in the urban service district that already has recycling collection through Public Works.
For those that don’t have curbside pickup there are 14 recycling collection centers around the city. To find the locations closest to you, you can visit Public Works website.
