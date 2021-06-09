NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Public negotiations are set to happen Wednesday evening between residents of the Mosaic Apartments and the California-based owner of the complex.

In May residents of the complex said they were being evicted without warning or reason.

However, the apartment owners confirmed to News4 they had sent residents letters giving proper notice under state law.

This all stemming from the March flooding, which the owners say damaged the property.

In letters sent to residents, Mosaic said due to the extent of needed repairs, they'd have to vacate their units in 14 days.

The letters also noted that residents would be refunded their security deposits and given $1,500 to ease the financial burden of relocation.

However, the group Workers Dignity says those letters came about five days after 89 families received verbal warnings that they only had three days to vacate their homes.

Workers Dignity says residents have created a list of demands going forward, that includes compensation of $6,000 per apartment in order to move on short notice, actions to address a history of neglect and needed repairs in nearly all the apartment units, and honoring existing lease agreements.

The meeting between Mosaic residents and owners is set to happen Wednesday at 6 p.m. at Glenview Elementary School.