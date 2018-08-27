On Monday night, Metro Council voted 20-9, with four abstentions, to go forward with the rezoning of 10 acres for the MLS stadium.
A final vote for the stadium will take place on September 4.
The special council meeting lasted just over four and a half hours.
Hundreds for and against the stadium at the fairgrounds showed up to give their public input.
Those in support spoke for almost two and a half hours while the opposition waited just outside the doors of the council chambers for their turn to speak.
Council members tell News4 it’s common for the people in favor of the topic being discussed to speak first and for the opposition to speak second. They added that the number of people who showed up Monday night was unusually large.
The group in favor of the rezoning said it will benefit an area that hasn’t benefited as much from Nashville's growth as the rest of the city.
The opposition said they are for a soccer stadium in Nashville, just in a different location, not at the fairgrounds.
Hours before Monday night’s council meeting, Nashville Soccer Holdings agreed to a community benefits agreement with Stand Up Nashville, something that those for the stadium have been pushing for. The agreement was sent in a letter to council. Click here to read the full document.
