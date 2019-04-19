NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Nashville leaders gave people a chance to weigh in on a potential zoning change on Thursday.
The land in question is between Interstate 40 and Lewis Street in south Nashville.
City planners are considering turning the area into a mixed-use development.
In the proposal, the city wants to change the land for more options for housing and better pedestrian access.
“I thought they liked it. They all clapped,” said MDHA Executive Director Jim Harbison. “We want to move quickly and take care of our residents and change this, remediate the poverty in our city.”
The meeting was bout getting the public’s opinion for the plan.
This is just the beginning of the project. 800 families currently live on the ground they want to redevelop.
The city said it will take the project slow to make sure those families are well off.
